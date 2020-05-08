BETHLEHEM — The Lehigh University Service Above Self Award recognizes those students or student organizations who best exemplify the qualities of care, concern, and/or advocacy for others through their participation in and/or coordination of volunteer and service activities. Larrisa Miller, of Penfield, won the Service Above Self Award in Spring 2020.
For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges –College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science –provides opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.