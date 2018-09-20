Vouchers for the Pennsylvania Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program are still available to qualifying senior citizens in Clearfield County.
A one-time allotment of four $5 vouchers totaling $20 is distributed to Clearfield County individuals who are at least 60 years of age during 2018 and who meet income eligibility and residency requirements. The income limit for this year is $22,459 for a single person and $30,451 for a married couple. Identification showing date of birth and county (or town) residency is required when vouchers are picked up. A social security card is not a valid form of identification for this purpose.
Eligible individuals who cannot pick up their vouchers may name a proxy to pick these up for them by signing an authorized proxy form. Proxy forms are available at all Clearfield County Centers for Active Living or on the Agency’s website (www.ccaaa.net). The form must be signed by the eligible individual prior to picking up the vouchers, and identification for both persons must be submitted by the proxy when applying for vouchers.
If you did not get the vouchers and you meet the eligibility requirements, the schedule for FMNP voucher distribution is as follows: Karthaus Center for Active Living – 762-9644 at The Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3637 Main Street, Karthaus, Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Kylertown Center for Active Living – 345-6338, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Parkside Community Center – DuBois – 371-4000, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–11 a.m.; Coalport Center for Active Living – 672-3574, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Mahaffey Center for Active Living –277-4544, Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; Clearfield Center for Active Living at 116 South Second St., Clearfield – 765-9319, Mondays through Fridays 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. or at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. office at 103 North Front St., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Vouchers will be distributed until Sept. 30 or until supply is depleted.
Those individuals who are interested in having lunch at any of the Centers for Active Living are asked to call one day in advance to make their reservation. Any individual over the age of 60 may reserve a lunch and contribute to the cost of the meal on a donation basis. The cost of a meal for a person under 60 is $3.50.
For more information, call your local Center for Active Living or the CCAAA at 765-2696 or 800-225-8571, or visit our website at www.ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
