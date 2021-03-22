BROOKVILLE — Joseph St. Laurent, a 2020 graduate of Brookville Area High School, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and recently left for basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
St. Laurent will be an air transportation specialist. Responsible for securely managing cargo and passengers, air transportation specialists ensure that everything and everyone on a military aircraft is transported safely and quickly. From food and medical supplies to helicopters and ground vehicles, these professionals are responsible for coordinating the valuable people and supplies we ship around the world.
For more information on enlisting into the Air Force, please contact TSgt Kevin Hollander at 814-591-3604. His office is located in the DuBois Mall.