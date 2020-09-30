Bobbi Ann Klozar and Brandon Lavery Peters of Reynoldsville announce the birth of a daughter on Sept. 9, 2020 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Lavery Jane Peters weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. She joins sibling, Gracelyn Lee Klaiber, at home.
Grandparents are Vern Klozar and Carmen Steel of Brookville and Carrie Schulties and Barry Schulties of Blythewood, South Carolina, Patricia and Neal Davis of Brookville and Debra Trude of Brockway and John and Stacey Peters of Brookville.
Great-grandparents are Sarah Jane and Donald Harp of Marienville and Susan Seidle of Brockport, New York, and Patric and Lois Taylor of Brockway.