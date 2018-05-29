RIDGWAY — In an ongoing effort to enhance student and staff situational awareness and personal safety, the Ridgway Area School District invited Greg Agosti, a Pennsylvania law enforcement officer and owner of Agosti Emergency Preparedness Solutions, LLC, to present a seminar on Mass Violence Awareness and Survival Tactics.
Agosti has 19 years of experience in law enforcement. With that experience, he brought to the Ridgway middle and high school students and staff real world scenarios and situations that emphasized the importance of prevention, behavioral warning signs, situational awareness, safe escapes (run), cover and concealment (hide), guidance on how to fight (fight), and what to expect regarding law enforcement responses. He repeatedly encouraged students to relate the discussion to everyday life, “look around the room, if something goes wrong, what are you going to do.” Through his interactions he engaged students in a deeper level of thinking about how to save their own lives if confronted with an act of mass violence. He emphasized with students that they “play a vital role in their own personal safety.”
Agosti emphasized the importance of being kind to others and making every effort to share space and be respectful.
He acknowledged the prevalence of bullying behavior toward others as being attributed in part to social media and personal device usage. He explained that the increased use of social media and personal devices causes people to lose focus on/lose sight of what is going on in their immediate space and environment, that device usage can be distracting to the individual who may be in harm’s way.
During a mass violence situation, Agosti explained, “There are three ways to save your life.”
Agosti reviewed with the students various strategies related to run, hide, and fight. When running, he encouraged students to “get out and get as far from it (the violence) as you can….you leave your belongings behind, you can go back for them when it is safe.”
“If shots are fired at a concert, school, store, you run as fast as possible away from gun fire,” he said.
If students cannot run, he encouraged students to hide. He emphasized the importance of being situationally aware because it changes with every room and venue that individuals go into.
When hiding, he encouraged students to call 911, “even if you cannot talk, they can tell where your phone is and they can send help without you saying a word.”
Agosti told students, hiding during a mass violence incident will be “the most critical game of hide and seek they will every play – do not give up your location until the police or school staff locate you.”
The third option he discussed with students was to fight.
He engaged students in a discussion about what can be used as a weapon in class and what students can use to defend themselves. Agosti emphasized, as a last resort, to fight.
“With fighting you are more likely to survive than doing nothing,” he said. “Situational awareness is not something you do for a week and forget about.”
Agosti summarized with the students the information that he presented, stating, “We talked about a lot, including life and death.” He encouraged students to go home and talk with their parents about the information that was discussed. Agosti then fielded and responded to numerous questions from students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.