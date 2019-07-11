Lillian J. Lee, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. Her field of study will be English: publishing and editing.
Lee was a member of National Honor Society, Envirothon, Rotary Interact Club, Lead and Seed, DCC Community Players, and youth group.
Lee graduated from Central with 15 college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. She is the recipient of two scholarships, the Susquehanna University Trustee Scholarship and United Electric Shine the Light Scholarship.
Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Paul (Jean) Lee.