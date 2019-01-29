CLEARFIELD — Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe recently opened at 117 East Market St., Clearfield.
Formerly Neeper’s Sweet Treats, Kelly Lefort purchased the business at the end of November and runs the business with her husband, Charles and son, Billy.
The store continues to offer bulk chocolates, novelty candies and ice cream for kids and adults alike. Lefort’s have attempted to bring back the corner candy store nostalgia. New additions are being added on a regular basis.
The shoppe offers espresso, brewed coffee, tea and hot chocolate as well as fresh baked pastries. It is a must stop before heading to the office or your shop in the mornings. The Shoppe offers free wifi and encourages people to stop by and hang out. It is a great spot to meet a friend or business associate for a casual meeting. Going to the movies at the Ritz Theatre, get some an ice cream before the show or after a slice of pizza from Scotto’s Pizzeria. Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe is perfectly nestled into the Beautiful Downtown Business District and desires to serve the community.
Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
You can place your order online at lefortssweetshoppe.com or call 814-762-7165 and drop in to pick up your order.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner remember to stop in and build your box of chocolate candies and/or place your order for some chocolate covered strawberries $15 per dozen for your special Valentine.
