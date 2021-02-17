DuBOIS – The season of Lent has begun, and one way to do something extra is attend the Lenten Evening Prayer hosted by the DuBois Area Catholic Churches on Sunday evenings. It consists of music, prayer, scripture reading and a message by a guest speaker.
The series is non-denominational and it is held at 6:30 p.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church at 123 S. State St., DuBois.
The first speaker this year is Pastor Harold “Jake” Jacobson, an ordained Lutheran minister who has served for the past 38 years at Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion. He has also served as Assistant to the Bishop of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Synod and as Director of Evangelical Mission for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He holds degrees from Jamestown Community College, Gettysburg College and Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg. Jacobson is a certified spiritual director and author of two books.
Other evening prayer speakers this year include:
- Feb. 28, the Most Rev. Lawrence Persico, Bishop of the Erie Diocese;
- March 7, Jean Cole of DuBois;
- March 14, Dr. Lisa Witherite-Rieg of Baxter;
- March 21, the Rev. Fr. James Gutting of Bradford.
“We look forward to our Lenten Evening Prayer services each year,” the Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer, pastor, said. “Each speaker brings something different from their faith experience to share with us. It is an opportunity to grow and learn, and it is a peaceful time to reflect which can be hard to come by in today’s world.”
“The church is spacious enough to allow for social distancing,” Siefer added. “We will monitor and help those who attend to remain safe during this time of COVID-19. Please remember to wear a mask. All are welcome.”