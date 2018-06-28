BURLINGTON, VT — Ashley Lenze of St. Marys has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester.
Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Lenze is majoring in Computer and Digital Forensics.
