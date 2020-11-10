DuBOIS — First Class Children's Foundation's Letters From Santa fundraiser is underway through Dec. 11. For a small donation to help buy school supplies for area children, First Class will send a child/loved one a personalized letter from Santa Claus directly to their door.
The price list is: Child/Letter - $10; five Children/Letters - $35; 10 Children/Letters - $50; and 10-plus Children/Letters - contact First Class.
Message First Class with the child's name and address and they will respond within one business day on how persons can donate. People can go to www.northpoledubois.com to order.