LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University is among four institutions of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education that secured $5.9 million in federal funds to “redirect … existing federal funds to establish six Early Care and Education Professional Development Organizations to implement a system of professional development that will transform the early care and education workforce for their respective regions,” according to the funding application.
The funds were obtained through the Office of Child Development and Early Learning under the Department of Human Services in order to develop credit-bearing coursework for early childcare providers (birth to age five).
LHU professor, Dr. Betsy Manlove, worked with counterparts from East Stroudsburg, Shippensburg and Edinboro Universities to submit a grant proposal that would offer care providers and preschool teachers needed opportunities for coursework. These opportunities may lead to certificates and degrees, strengthening the early childhood field.
“I am very proud of Dr. Betsy Manlove and the pre-K eight and professional studies department,” said Dr. Kyoko Amano, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Education at LHU. “Lock Haven University has a long history of preparing early childhood educators. We are excited to be a part of this important new collaboration that will improve the qualifications of child care workers and thus the quality of care that children receive.”
Together, the four institutions will create an Early Childhood Education Professional Development Organization model that connects four HUB areas across the state to serve as a mode to advance services and outreach through every PASSHE institution.
“Through this initiative we will collaborate with additional higher education institutions, the wider early childhood community and other community partners to improve access to credit-bearing college-level coursework,” Manlove said. “This, in turn, will help assure that early childhood educators have the skills and competencies they need to provide the high-quality care and education all young children deserve.”
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.