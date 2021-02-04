LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University congratulates the Fall 2020 graduates on receiving their academic degrees.

On Dec. 12, 2020, LHU held a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.

The following local students earned degrees:

  • Darryn Agosti of Weedville, Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Professions.
  • Jacob Anderson of Philipsburg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary/Middle Level Education 4-8 with Special Education: concentration in Math.
  • Eliza Ardary of Curwensville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
  • Robert Cramer of Houtzdale, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
  • Baylee Crook of Coalport, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Dewey Heichel of Lecontes Mills, Associate of Science in Business Administration: Management.
  • Brian Kalgren of DuBois, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry: Forensics.
  • Kendra McLaughlin of West Decatur, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Pre-K Grade 4 with Special Education.
  • Deena Muir of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.
  • Sara Murarik of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
  • Gabriel Ponist of Houtzdale, with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
  • Wyatt Sankey of Grassflat, graduated with a Master of Health Science in Health Sciences: Healthcare Management.
  • Katie Trude of Winburne, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
  • Dakota Weitoish of West Decatur, with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
  • Eric Witmer of Clearfield, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Management.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos