LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University congratulates the Fall 2020 graduates on receiving their academic degrees.
On Dec. 12, 2020, LHU held a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.
The following local students earned degrees:
- Darryn Agosti of Weedville, Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Professions.
- Jacob Anderson of Philipsburg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary/Middle Level Education 4-8 with Special Education: concentration in Math.
- Eliza Ardary of Curwensville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Robert Cramer of Houtzdale, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
- Baylee Crook of Coalport, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Dewey Heichel of Lecontes Mills, Associate of Science in Business Administration: Management.
- Brian Kalgren of DuBois, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry: Forensics.
- Kendra McLaughlin of West Decatur, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Pre-K Grade 4 with Special Education.
- Deena Muir of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.
- Sara Murarik of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
- Gabriel Ponist of Houtzdale, with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
- Wyatt Sankey of Grassflat, graduated with a Master of Health Science in Health Sciences: Healthcare Management.
- Katie Trude of Winburne, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Dakota Weitoish of West Decatur, with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
- Eric Witmer of Clearfield, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Management.