LOCK HAVEN — Three Lock Haven University Clearfield nursing students, including Matthew McLaughlin of Reynoldsville, supervised by faculty member Therese Sayers, administered the first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to eligible Clearfield community members on Tuesday, March 2 at the Expo 1 building in Clearfield. The program was organized through the Penn Highland Clearfield vaccine clinic.
