LOCK HAVEN – On Dec. 2, faculty and students from the Lock Haven University Criminal Justice Department hosted a virtual presentation on internships and employment opportunities with Abraxas Youth and Family Services. Abraxas is a national leader in providing residential, community based and in-home services for youth, adults and families.
The presenter and co-presenter were professor Ed Bowman from the Criminal Justice Department and Brian Dean, program manager of the Abraxas Youth Center in South Mountain, Pennsylvania.
Dean spoke to 40 students on topics ranging from serious delinquency, working with high-risk juveniles and Abraxas’s needs-based approach to delinquency prevention.
“The Criminal Justice Department at Lock Haven University has an established relationship with Abraxas Youth and Family Services. We are so appreciative of their outreach to our program and students,” Bowman said.
According to Dean, there are several LHU alumni on staff at Abraxas Youth and Family Services – some of them starting as interns.
Students can seek internships and employment at one of Abraxas’s facilities and opportunities are available in the operational staff, counseling and educational department.
Abraxas has an important history of providing youth and family services in Pennsylvania. According to their website, “Abraxas began in Marienville, Pennsylvania, in 1973 with only one site and only 30 clients.” Now, Abraxas is known for a national network of community and residential care facilities for youth.
Abraxas has been a partner in offering information to criminal justice majors about careers in delinquency prevention. “The Criminal Justice Department is deeply appreciative of the time Abraxas staff shared with Lock Haven University Criminal Justice majors,” Bowman said.
For more information about Abraxas, visit https://abraxasyfs.com/.