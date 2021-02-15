LOCK HAVEN — Dr. Kathleen Allison, LHU health science professor, was recognized by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing for her service to the board of commissioners. Allison, who has been at LHU since 2002, was acknowledged for her service on the commission from 2017-20, chair in 2019 and immediate past chair in 2020.
NCHEC’s mission is to improve the practice of health education by certifying health education specialists, promoting professional development and strengthening professional preparation and practice. NCHEC develops and administers the national competency-based exam.
Lock Haven University offers a bachelor’s degree in health science with a track in community and public health education. Students are eligible to sit for the Certified Health Education Specialist Exam. Graduates are employed in a variety of settings including non-profit groups, government agencies and hospitals. Many choose graduate programs in public health related fields.
Allison has published and presented on many topics including cultural competence, certification competencies within the health education profession and health literacy.
She also has volunteered in numerous capacities with the Society for Public Health Education and Phi Kappa Phi.
“I am proud of my work with NCHEC and within my profession. It has helped me grow personally and professionally and become a stronger mentor for my students,” Allison said. “I have a commitment to uphold quality standards in health education certification and I am committed to Lock Haven University students and their success in the profession.”
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. LHU’s experience-based approach to learning prepares students for a lifetime of success. The university features outstanding academic programs taught by experienced faculty. Since 1870, The Haven has provided an unbeatable combination of quality, affordability and value to the region, the Commonwealth and beyond.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.