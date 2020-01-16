LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University President, Robert Pignatello, will perform classic rock and roll songs from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Lock Haven Sons and Daughters of Italy, 1 N. Henderson St.
The event will be held on the second floor with a cash bar and will be open to the public.
A portion of the proceeds raised during the performance will benefit the Student Retention Fund at LHU, which was started in 2018 as a means to help students with financial challenges complete their degree at The Haven.
For more information about the performance or the Student Retention Fund, contact the LHU office of advancement at 570-484-2586.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call (570) 484-2011.
