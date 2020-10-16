LOCK HAVEN — More than $100,000 was raised for LHU students during Lock Haven University’s All In Day of Giving, more than doubling the $50,000 goal for the day. The money raised during the 24-hour fundraiser, held from noon on Thursday, Sept. 24, to noon on Friday, Sept. 25, will support LHU student-athletes whose scholarship dollars were severely impacted by the economic fallout from the pandemic.
LHU Athletics suffered a deficit of nearly $500,000 in lost revenue because of the cancellation of spring and fall sports, as well as the cancellation of summer camps and clinics. A large portion of that lost funding was to go directly to supporting student-athletes in the form of scholarships. The money generated during “All In” helps to bridge that gap.
“The generosity of our donors, and their willingness to support our student-athletes as we navigate unprecedented challenges from a national health crisis is truly inspirational, said Joe Fiochetta, vice president of University Advancement. “The truth is there is no easy way to replace what we’ve lost – the opportunity to compete and to celebrate our proud athletics traditions — but the money raised during All In is a great way to support our students and each of our athletics programs.”
Six hundred and thirty-eight donations from alumni, fans, local businesses, and sponsors like PSECU, UGI and the LHU Foundation, resulted in a final total of $101,472, including more than $6,000 for the LHU Athletics Department’s General Scholarship Fund.
“I want to sincerely thank our alumni, parents, businesses, donors, supporters and the friends of Haven Nation for making this year’s All in Day of Giving a huge success,” Tom Gioglio, LHU director of Athletics, said.
“COVID-19 has created challenges no one could of have ever anticipated, making the need for donor support more critical than ever. Every contribution made by our donors is impactful. It will make a difference and has the power to transform student success, as well as their lives.”