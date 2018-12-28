LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University business students recently participated in the Student Pitch Competition finals held on November 30 at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center on the campus of LHU. The event was held in partnership with The Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services; the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at LHU; and LivePlan.
Students used the LivePlan business pitching and planning software to create a business idea, document market research, forecast financials and develop an actionable business pitch. At the finalist competition, teams of LHU students were given 15 minutes to “pitch” their original business idea.
The panel of judges included: Brian Paulhamus, Fulton Bank; Stephen Poorman; Albert Jones, First Quality; and Solomon Wheeler, U.S. Small Business Administration.
The first place best business pitch prize of $2,500 went to the team of Madeline Berger, Jonathan Buytenhuys and James Russel for their GreenBean Ecological Fire Pellets pitch. First runner-up was Buu Ngo, for his Filming Studio business pitch, receiving $1,500 and second runner-up went to the team of Casey Spaid, Dominic Berry and Michelle Carper, all Clearfield Campus participants, for their Goats Sports Bar pitch, receiving $1,000.
Tim Keohane, director of the Small Business Development Center at LHU, said the competition “provided a great opportunity for LHU students to showcase and pitch their business ideas in a fun, yet enriching educational experience.” He’s looking forward to growing the event in the future and is thankful for the judges’ “expertise in selecting this year’s award winners, and providing highly valuable feedback to all of the competitors throughout the day of the event.”
“The pitch contest is what our management programs are all about at Lock Haven University,” said Dr. Stephen Neun, dean of The Stephen Poorman College of Business Information Systems and Human Services. “We pride ourselves on providing our students with the real world experiences they need to compete in today’s global economy.”
Event sponsors included Fulton Bank and Stephen Poorman; Bald Eagle sponsor was Lock Haven University Foundation and Alumni Association; and Bronze sponsor was First Quality.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University’s main campus is located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. The university offers 49 undergraduate majors and certifications with 47 minors and five graduate programs.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth. Its 14 universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas of study. Nearly 520,000 system alumni live and work in Pennsylvania.
