LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will host its annual Veterans’ Expo and Job Fair from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Student Recreation Center on the campus of LHU.
More than 25 exhibitors will be in attendance to provide educational, employment, social, emotional and financial resources to attendees. Almost a dozen employers also will be on hand to help veterans transition to new careers. The Clinton County Register and Recording Office will be on site to register DD214s. Attendees should bring their original DD214, as well as a copy.
LHU students enrolled in the physician assistant program also will provide free blood pressure and glucose screenings and attendees can join the Student Veterans Alliance in making greeting cards for local veterans.
The event also will include door prizes every hour and refreshments. Presentation of colors will be at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Kristin Vincenzes at 570-484-2471 or email kav813@lockhaven.edu. Employers interested in attending, contact Tim French at 570-601-5465.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.