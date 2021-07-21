LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will host three Admissions Academic Showcase events this month.
A Sport Management Showcase and Alumni Panel event will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 23, beginning on the first floor of the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center. The event will include admissions information, a campus tour and an opportunity to connect with current students enrolled in the Sport Management program and alumni.
The Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services Showcase will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 26, beginning on the first floor of the DACC. Attendees will learn more about majors in business and accounting, criminal justice, social work and sport management. Some portions of the event will be broadcast from LHU’s main campus to LHU Clearfield and attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Health Science faculty.
A PreK-Grade 4 Education Showcase will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 30, beginning on the first floor of the DACC. The event will include admissions information, a campus tour and the opportunity to connect with current students enrolled in the PreK-Grade 4 program and faculty members.
Registration is required by the day before each event. For more information or to register for an event, visit admissions.lockhvaen.edu/portal/showcase. Indoor masking is recommended during the events for students, faculty, staff and visitors who are not fully vaccinated.