Recently, the librarians from Jefferson County visited the state legislature to highlight all the great things going on in the local libraries. They also explained why state funding of our libraries is an important investment in our communities, according to Darlene Marshall, administrator of the Jefferson County Library System and Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway.
Librarians from across Pennsylvania presented displays and information for senators and representatives about initiatives that focused on Pennsylvania Library Association’s PA Forward goals.
According to the PA Forward website, “The PA Forward Initiative redefines the library’s role in our Commonwealth within the context of five essential literacies that Pennsylvanians must attain in order to succeed as citizens, parents, students, employers, employees, and consumers.”
Libraries offer various services to their communities. Librarians help library patrons find and use information vital to all areas of their day-to-day lives. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) based children’s programs, internet and computer access, and resume and job-search assistance are offered to help our patrons move PA Forward.
“Libraries do all this while remaining a real bargain for Pennsylvanians. Libraries are truly hubs for their communities,” said Marshall.
“Our Jefferson County librarians provide libraries that support literacy, quality services, and provide true community centers,” Marshall said.
The Pennsylvania Library Association noted that, “Google may give you millions of answers, but librarians will help you find what you want.” They also noted that libraries across Pennsylvania lack stable and sustainable funding explaining the need for an increased investment being critical to support our libraries to move PA Forward.
