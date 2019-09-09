BROCKWAY — Library Card Sign-Up Month reminds students, families that libraries are the key to academic success. This September, the Jefferson County Library System is joining the Pennsylvania Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month. This is a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family story times, to makerspaces and homework help, libraries transform lives through education. Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
The library programs serve students of all ages. For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide access to technology and digital tools.
This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on adventure as Honorary Chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In their role, they will promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries transform lives and communities.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
The six libraries in Jefferson County invite the public to visit their local library: Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway, Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Reynoldsville Public Library, Summerville Public Library, and Sykesville Public Library.
For more information, go online to www.JeffCoLibraries.org.