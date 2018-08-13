Rebecca M. Liddle, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Duquesne University. Her field of study will be speech-language pathology.
At Central, Liddle was a member of the National Honor Society and active in Campus Ministry, serving as a Student Eucharistic Minister her senior year. She was her class president each year of high school and held various leadership positions on Student Council for three years. As a senior, she was also president of Central’s Rotary Interact.
Liddle held key stage roles in school musicals throughout high school and was an active volunteer for such programs as Special Olympics, Challenger Baseball, Camp Friendship, and Camp Confidence .
Liddle also participated in volleyball each year of high school, earning two varsity letters as an upperclassman, and she earned numerous college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program. Liddle also participated in the Clearfield County Fair Queen Program her junior and senior years.
Liddle is the recipient of the Duquesne University Academic Scholarship, DuBois Rotary Club Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, DuBois Central Catholic School Citizenship Scholarship, Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Scholarship and the American Legion Scholarship.
At commencement, Liddle received two honor plaques: for excellence in drama and for outstanding & exemplary Christian service.
She is the daughter of Rob and Theresa Liddle of DuBois.
