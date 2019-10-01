Annually, on the first Sunday in October, Life Chain invites churches and pro-life groups in each city and town across North America to stand on a designated local sidewalk and pray for one hour. Last year more than 1530 cities and towns held Life Chains with each chain being posted on the National Life Chain website.
In Pennsylvania, 91 chains are currently registered for this year including the one in downtown St. Marys, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants are asked to meet about 1:45 at the K of C building on the corner of N. St. Marys and Washington streets. Other chains in the area are in Brookville, DuBois and Punxsutawney. The locations and times of those chains are listed on the national website.
The Life Chain signs are back-printed to feature prayer topics, songs of meditation, the Life Chain code of conduct, and a statement on the purpose of a chain. In addition to the prayer topics listed, other topics can be added by pastors or other leaders.
The Life Chain website states, “During the Life Chain hour, idle chatter, frivolity, and both verbal and physical responses to motorists are strongly discouraged. Life Chain is a time for prayerful self-analysis, repentance, and serious commitment to helping end abortion in our nation. Its first goal is to minister to its own participants, to those who hold pro-life messages that declare abortion a grave evil that defames the name and holiness of God.”
National Life Chain states that it “is a serious first step to pro-life activism because it requires participants to stand publicly for one hour, while holding a pro-life sign and praying through the prayer topics on the back of the sign.”
Life Chain began in 1987 as a small pro-life ministry based 45 miles north of Sacramento, California, when chains were formed in the small sister towns of Yuba City and Marysville.
To inquire about the St. Marys Life Chain or to learn how to set up a chain in an area community other than those listed above, please contact Mary Bea Maloney, president of Elk County Right to Life, (814) 834-3834.