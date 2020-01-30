CLEARFIELD — Lock Haven University Clearfield and Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will again offer programs as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. The first program for the semester will be on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Clearfield academic building, room A131.
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Explore typical age-related changes, learn tips for how to approach someone about memory concerns, learn the importance of early detection, possible tests and assessments and identify helpful resources.
Presenter for the program will be Jill Curtis, education and outreach coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter.
Upcoming programs for spring 2020 include:
PA Symphony Orchestra:
A Spring Serenade
6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the multipurpose room on the Clearfield campus.
Artificial Intelligence: The Good,
the Bad and the Ugly
1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4
Essential Oils
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Paint a Beautiful Birdhouse
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the Susquehanna River Art Center Liddle Gallery, 115 E. Market St., Clearfield.
Dangers of Prescription Drug
Abuse Among Older Adults
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14
The Life-Course of the Baby
Boom Generation
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28
Beardsley Funeral Home
and Crematory tour
1-2:30 pm. Tuesday, May 12 at the funeral home, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield
Continental Carbonic (dry ice) tour
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Continental Carbonic, 4 Technology Dr., Clearfield
All courses are held in the LHU Clearfield academic building room A131 unless otherwise specified.
New courses will be added throughout the year. Enroll in the CCLLI and receive information on the courses, class dates and times and more.
Registration is required for all classes. To register, contact CCAAA at 765-2696.