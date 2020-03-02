CLEARFIELD — Interested in learning something new? The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces the final programs offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. These are free programs.
Dangers of Prescription Drug Abuse Among Older Adults: Did you know the misuse of drugs, alcohol and prescription drugs is on the rise in the older adult population? In this workshop, we will utilize a screening tool for identifying abuse of substances, questions to ask prescribers regarding medication, common misconceptions about medications and community resources to help with misuse of medication. The presenter will be Laura Gardner, Instructor at the Lock Haven University. To hear more, join us on Tuesday, April 14 at the Lock Haven University – Room A131 in the Academic building at 1 - 2:30 p.m. pre-registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 765-2696.
On Tuesday, April 28 from 1-2:30 p.m., Presenter, Dr Jamie Foor, Assistant Professor of Psychology at the Lock Haven University, will present The Life-Course of the Baby Boom Generation. The Baby Boomers are one of the most influential generational cohorts in modern US history. This generation occurred due to a unique set of circumstances in US history. The Baby Boomers in turn, influenced and continue to influence the society they live in. We will explore how the Baby Boom occurred and the influential changes the Boomers made to American society. We will also consider how the development of generational cohorts before and after the Baby Boomers are influenced by the historical periods they live in. Pre-registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 765-2696.
Our final program will have you touring the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory at 113 North Third Street, Clearfield, on Tuesday, May 12 from 2:30 - 4 p.m. We invite you to tour the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory. You will see the recent renovations and new addition that houses their onsite crematory. This is the only funeral home in the county with a funeral home and crematory under one roof. Come learn about all of the cremation and burial options available today. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot early! Tour leaders will be owners, Kevin A Beardsley and Brockton A Shaffer and Funeral Director, Seth A Beardsley.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.