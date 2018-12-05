CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces The Staged Train Engine Collision 1914 program offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. This program is free.
The Lubin Film Company, of Philadelphia, found two older train engines, in Philipsburg, and used them for a head-on staged train collision in Chester Hill on September 8,1914. A crowd of 10,000 showed up to view the spectacle that was used in a number of silent movies during the World War I era. Still photo and actual film footage of the collision will be shown. The filming is a legendary part of local history.
David Wulderk, a retired high school Social Studies teacher and president of both the Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation and the Clearfield County Historical Society will be the presenter. Since retiring, Mr. Wulderk has spent quite a bit of time researching and presenting local historical programs to various groups in the Clearfield County area. Out local part of Pennsylvania has a rich historical legacy that has direct ties to national trends and developments. He has always thought that ordinary people, in this locale, have often risen to perform the most extraordinary feats; usually for the good of all.
Pre-registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
