CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces the February programs offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. These programs are free, but persons must register to attend.
Quehanna Boot Camp
On Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m., there will be a program about the Quehanna Boot Camp. In 1991, Quehanna Boot Camp (Quehanna) began operating the Quehanna Boot Camp Program. This program is a Cognitive Restructuring Program based around military concepts. If inmates successfully complete the six-month program, they are Administratively Paroled (in most cases, prior to their sentence minimum). The Boot Camp Program accepts both male and female inmates. As of July 2018, Quehanna has graduated almost 10,000 inmates.
In 2006, Quehanna began accepting inmates into the State Intermediate Punishment Program (SIP). As part of this program, Quehanna operates a four-month Therapeutic Community (TC). As of July 2018, Quehanna has graduated more than 5,000 inmates from SIP. Quehanna has three male and one female TC. Each TC houses approximately 50 inmates. As part of the SIP program, Quehanna operates a male and a female Opioid TC.
Presenters are Jim Stover, Frazer Blake and Scott Carter. Stover graduated from PSU in 1997 with a bachelor’s in Behavioral Science and immediately began working as a therapist and a case manager for several counties. In June of 2000, he began his career with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist (DATS) at the Quehanna Boot Camp, receiving a promotion to DATS Supervisor in 2005. Since his appointment in 2007 as a Corrections Classification Program Manager (CCPM), Stover has been responsible for the Boot Camp Program and the State Intermediate Punishment Program as well as Drug and Alcohol Programming, Records Department, Volunteers, Inmate Employment, Religious Activities and Reentry Programming. He and Major Blake work with all facilities, the justice system and the State Sentencing Commission on criteria for admission into both programs. He lives with his wife of 24 years, Nicole; his son, Logan; and his daughter, Lauren.
Blake joined the United States Army in 1977 immediately following graduation from Pickens High School, Pickens, South Carolina. While serving, he attended Primary Leadership School, Basic Non-Commission Officer School and Advanced Non-Commission Officer School at Fort Lee, Virginia. Among his tours of duty, Frazer served two tours in Korea and was deployed overseas to the Persian Gulf War. During active duty, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal Army Achievement, Army Good Conduct Medal, and Southwest Asia Service Medal. After fulfilling his Army commitment in 1992, Frazer continued to serve in the Army Reserves. In 1993, he began his career with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer 1 at SCI Waymart. He transferred to Quehanna Boot Camp in 1994 in the same capacity. After accepting a position as Warehouse Superintendent at SCI Houtzdale in 1995, he was promoted in 2007 to Corrections Unit Manager. Frazer returned to Quehanna Boot Camp in June 2011 where he was promoted to Major of the Guard/Deputy Commander. In this role, he is responsible for the security work force, safety management, fiscal personnel, Food Service Department/Personnel, the warehouse and purchasing of laundry and facility supplies. Frazer is marred to his wife of 19 years, Lisa, and has two daughters, Sara and Chole.
Carter enlisted into active federal military service in the U.S. Army for service spanning five years after graduation from high school in 1994. He was stationed in Germany as part of the U.S. Army’s V Corps, 1st Armored Division, 1st Brigade Combat Tam and also in Fort Hood, Texas with III Corps, 4th Infantry Division Task Force 21. He served many roles as an Armor Crewman and Calvary Scout, both as an enlisted member and as a non-commissioned officer. As part of Operation Joint Endeavor, he participated in more than 200 tactical operations in the former republic of Yugoslavia and assisted in the instruction of two fully armored division on the application of software for the US Army’s tactical internet system.
In 1999, after leaving active duty, Carter began his correctional career as a County Correctional Supervisor in the Clearfield County Jail. After a brief year, he obtained employment in 2000 as a Corrections Office Trainee with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections at the Quehanna Motivational Boot Camp.
During his current tenure, Carter has served as a Drill Instructor, Trainer for Staff Training and Development, Tactical Team Sniper, Shift Commander, Critical Incident Manager, and Security Officer. He is the Coordinator of the Department’s Correctional Drill Instructor Program where new Quehanna Boot Camp corrections staff are introduced to the goals and philosophies of the Boot Camp Program, which include loyalty to the program, dedication to fellow staff and becoming an asset to the commonwealth.
As of May 2016, Carter directly supervises institutional operations relating to Unit Management and Security in his current position as Captain of the Guard. He is married to Kristen, his wife of 17 years and has two sons, Jacob and Joshua.
Solar System/Solar Energy
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Eric Rensel, Natural Resource specialist at Parker Dam State Park will present Solar System/Solar Energy at 1 p.m. Remember the styrofoam solar system models of your youth? Accurate? No wonder folks aren’t comfortable with understanding/explaining our solar system. Learn how to make a scale model solar system that will make sense. And, is solar the future of supplying our energy needs? Learn the basics of harvesting the sun’s energy, Photovoltaics, solar thermal, and more.
Additional upcoming classes include Clearfield County Economic Development, Geocaching, Coalport Museum, Coast-to-Coast Aircraft Trip, The Archaeological Work of Harry Matlack in Central Clearfield County, and a PennDOT Tour. To learn more, contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
Register, which is required, by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
