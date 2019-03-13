Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces the March and April programs offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.These programs are free, but registration is required.
GEOCACHING
On Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m., learn about Geocaching. Learn what geocaching is from presenter Scott Brubaker, who has lived in the Curwensville area since moving there with his family in 1966. Growing up, he learned to love the outdoors through family camping trips and the local Boy Scout troop. Prior to 2007, Scott and his brother purchased hand-held Garmin GPS units to take on a hunting trip in Illinois.
Several years after buying the GPS, Scott was reading a newspaper article about a new activity called Geocaching. He went to the website, signed on with the free membership and punched in Curwensville’s zip code in the search box. There he found there were four caches hid at Prince Gallitzen State Park, planned a camping trip there, and made his first four finds.
Since he has started geocaching, he has made 2,021 finds in seven different states. Brubaker has hidden 157 geocaches in central Pennsylvania. In 2011, Scott approached the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism office about starting a geocaching trail in the county. They agreed to sponsor and support the trail. The CCRT has stated the Geocaching Trail is one of their most successful projects with geocachers coming from all over the country to complete it.
COALPORT MUSEUM
On Tuesday, April 2, at 1 p.m., David Singer will talk about the history of the Coalport Museum and key players who are important in keeping it running. See pictures of various items used back in the day of deep mining and learn the explanation of the life of the miner and his family along with the danger of the job.
Presenter David Singer is married to his wife for 28 years. His past included 13 years in the Air Force and many years driving truck until his health ended that career. Currently a pastor with Relationship Ministries where he and his wife enjoy visiting people in the hospital and sometimes their homes. He started at the museum when AARP hired him under the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
AIRCRAFT TRIP
Let your imagination take you on a coast to coast aircraft trip with Rodney and Paul Bowers. They will take you on their journey through the remembrances of this father/son duo as they recount their experience flying from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific Coast in their small aircraft. Rodney Bowers is a retired building contractor and Paul Bowers is a retired Penn State University Professor of Architectural Engineering. Join us on Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m.
LOCAL NATIVE AMERICAN SITES
On Tuesday, April 30, at 1 p.m., Jeanne Huffman, daughter of Harry Matlack, will speak about the former history teacher at Clearfield Area High School, who spent his years of retirement investigating several Native American dwelling sites around his home in Ferguson and Knox Townships. He wrote three books detailing his work, and Jeanne is offering this program to review these books and to offer some current perspectives on them. What these dwelling sites revealed to him, as well as, the mysteries that still remain, clearly continues to hold fascination for all of us.
Huffman grew up in New Millport and is now retired, living in New Millport during summers and near Philadelphia during the winters. She attended Clarion State College, Indiana University of Pa., and Carnegie Mellon University as an English major, and Spring Garden College in Philadelphia as a computer systems major.
She worked for a number of years in King of Prussia as a computer programmer and project manager for Fiserv Inc., and in retirement has been teaching on-line courses for The University of Phoenix and for Delaware Valley University in Doylestown.
Register by calling the CCAAA at 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
