Lion Linda Lupro of the DuBois Lions Club was installed as District 14-J Governor at the Lions Clubs International Convention held in Milan, Italy on July 5-9. District 14-J is comprised of six counties: Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, and Jefferson.
Lupro has been a Lion for 13 years. While she grew up in District 14-J, in Cameron County, she joined Lions in 2006 while living in Maryland. She has been a member of the Jarrettsville (MD) Lions Club, the Treasure Lake Lions Club and, currently, the DuBois Lions Club. She has served as club secretary since transferring to the DuBois club. She has participated in various local club projects including Nite Out at the Races and AMBA Blood Screening.
While at the International Convention in Milan, Lupro joined District Governors Elect from around the world in a “ribbon pull” ceremony, removing a ribbon with the word “elect” from their name tags. The ceremony was presided over by 2019-2020 Lions Clubs International President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi of Busan, South Korea. Dr. Choi’s theme is “Serving through Diversity,” a message that District Governor Linda will be sharing with members of the twenty-eight Lions clubs in District 14-J as she visits each club during this Lions year.
“It is very rewarding to help fulfill community needs, and it is an especially great honor to be serving both our communities and our Lions in the office of District Governor,” said DG Lupro.
The DuBois Lions Club has 30 members and meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm at the Lions Sky Lodge, Platt Road. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the DuBois Lions Club, please contact Membership Chair Sam Bailey at 814-371-2017. Also, DG Linda can be reached at lionlinda13@yahoo.com.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 47,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and have made a strong commitment to addressing hunger, diabetes, childhood cancer, and the environment. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.