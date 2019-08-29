ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lions Club recently met with their annual scholarship winners to congratulate them as they head off to college this fall. The Lions Club’s scholarship gives a $500 scholarship to one student from St. Mary Area High School (SMAHS) and one from Elk County Catholic High School (ECCHS) and is administered by the Elk County Community Foundation. The scholarship gives preference to those with a concentration in a health-related field and demonstrate being active in community and school activities.
This years’ recipient of the ECCHS scholarship is Madison Jansen. Madison is the daughter of Steve and Sue Jansen and will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in nursing.
The recipient from SMAHS is Olivia Mosier. Olivia is the daughter of Ron and Rhonda Mosier and will be attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in nursing. She will also be participating in ROTC.
The Elk County Community Foundation Board extends their gratitude to the St. Marys Lions Club who saw a need and believes in the youth of today. Anyone interested in establishing a scholarship can contact the Foundation at 814-834-2125 or get more information from the website, www.elkcountyfoundation.org.