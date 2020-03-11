ST. MARYS — The Lions of District 14-J (Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk Indiana, and Jefferson counties) recently presented Penn Highlands Elk with a Brady Buggy® wagon.
The Hugs for Brady Foundation was founded by Sherrie and Michael Wells in 2009, shortly after their 13-month-old son, Brady Michael, was diagnosed with a very rare form of leukemia. In 2010, Brady passed away at 23 months old, having bravely battled the disease for 10 months. One of the goals of the Hugs for Brady Foundation is to provide Brady Buggy® Wagons to every hospital serving children. The Brady Buggy® wagon gives children a safe, familiar means of transportation within a hospital. The best feature of the wagon is that it includes a trailer to tow the IV pole, allowing kids to be mobile even when attached to an IV.
The Lions Clubs of District 14-J have provided six Brady Buggy® Wagons to hospitals in our district. Locally, wagons have been donated to Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Clearfield, and, most recently, Penn Highlands Elk in St Marys.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. Additional global causes are the environment, diabetes, hunger, and childhood cancer. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.