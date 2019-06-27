Lions meet international president

Shown are Past District Governor Lion Duey Geitner, International President Gudrun Yngvadotir and Lion Sis Geitner.

 Submitted

At the recent 96th annual Pennsylvania Lions State Convention held at the Poconos, Manor Kalahari Resorts, local Lion Club members from the Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club met the Lions International president.

The international president is the first female international president, Gudrun Yngvadottir from Gardabaer, Iceland. She is a biomedical scientist and has worked in research, education and management. She has worked at the University of Iceland as vice director at the Institute of Continuing Education. She is a member of the Elk Lions Club since 1992.

