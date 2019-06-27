Lions meet international president

At the recent 96th annual Pennsylvania Lions State Convention held at the Poconos, Manor Kalahari Resorts, local Lion Club members from the Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club met the Lions International president.
The international president is the first female international president, Gudrun Yngvadottir from Gardabaer, Iceland. She is a biomedical scientist and has worked in research, education and management. She has worked at the University of Iceland as vice director at the Institute of Continuing Education. She is a member of the Elk Lions Club since 1992.