COOKSBURG — The Sawmill Center for the Arts has announced its upcoming shows for June.
During the second and third weeks of June (7-9 and 14-16), the Clarion Community Theater will perform “Daddy’s Girl.” Meet Benard Muloovy, proprietor of Maudie’s Diner, the most no-nonsense cook you’ve ever met. Bernard gets served a full plate of comic chaos when his deceased wife decides to take up residence as a talking portrait on the diner wall. Enlisting the services of an angel, Michael, Maudie hopes to reunite Benard with their long lost daughter, Elizabeth. True to his mischievous nature, Michael delivers two Elizabeths, and Benard’s task is to decide which young woman is his real daughter.
On June 21 and 22 – and a matinee on June 23, the Clarion Center for the Arts will make its debut appearance at the Sawmill Theatre with its musical production of “Annie, Jr.” Everyone’s favorite little redhead is in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
The Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guilde will close out the month with its performance of “Around the World in 80 Days” June 28-30. Hold onto your seats for the original amazing race, featuring stampeding elephants, raging typhoons, runaway trains, and unabashed slapstick! Fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg has agreed to an outrageous wager that puts his fortune and his life at risk. With his resourceful servant Passepartout, Fogg sets out to circle the globe in an unheard-of 80 days. But his every step is dogged by a detective who thinks he’s a robber on the run. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as just a handful of actors portraying 39 characters traverse seven continents in Mark Brown’s adaptation of one of the great adventures of all time.
All shows are $15 per seat and begin at 8 p.m. (except the 2 p.m. matinee on June 23).
Tickets are available online at www.sawmill.org or by calling the theatre’s box office at (814) 927-5275.
The Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre is part of the Sawmill Center for the Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to instructing, preserving and honoring the arts.
Located at 140 Theatre Lane in Cook Forest State Park, the center also offers unique festivals and a bountiful craft market, full of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items. For more information, visit www.sawmill.org.
