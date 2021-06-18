ST. MARYS — As part of a three-day “Educator in the Powdered Metal Manufacturing Workplace” event, local educators spent time in the classroom with Tom Jesberger, who provided an overview of the powdered metal manufacturing process.
They then went on company tours at Innovative Sintered Metals, Product Assurance Services, Inc., Advantage Metal Powders and Abbott Furnace Company to help them see the process in action to relate what they had learned and to connect them with local business leaders.
One educator claims “learning the basic understanding of the powdered metal industry was great to give me better knowledge to share with students.”
Another educator intends to “use real world examples of math needed for working in powdered metal as problems in my math class.”
This event was organized by the CEC DISCOVER Partnership and also included additional topics such as industry economic indicators, local manufacturing here and now, and a labor market update.
Several educators commented, “This experience will help me educate students on what is available to them and how to guide them in making realistic decisions that help them be happy in life.”
Another educator plans to “provide the information to students who are considering alternatives to college.”
This program was sponsored by the Powdered Metal Initiative through Penn State DuBois.