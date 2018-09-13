DuBOIS — The DuBois/Susquehanna Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its Aug. 21 meeting at the American Legion in DuBois.
Chapter Regent, Elaine Knarr, led the opening ritual.
Due to low attendance, the scheduled program was postponed until the September meeting.
The president’s general message for July was read by Mary Kay Sheley and the August message was ready by Betty Freemer.
Elaine Knarr read the minutes of the June meeting in the absence of Secretary Donna Bruni.
An addition was made to include the name of Mary Boynton Dill Patton, who the chapter honored at the DAR marker dedication ceremony in July. They were approved as read.
Treasurer Janet Styche was absent so Knarr gave the treasurer’s report for July and August, which were approved and placed on file for audit.
The members discussed needing new ideas for another fundraiser, manufacturer’s coupons still being collected to send to military bases and the possibility of keeping the American Legion meeting location.
Guest and associate member Susan Nolan presented her experience at the state conference in Minnesota. Nolan is the niece of Mary Way.
Knarr read a thank you note from Bobbi McMullen regarding the very nice marker dedication in July.
A message was received from the president general regarding the significance of including a legacy gift in estate plans.
An achievement award certificate for reaching “Level 3” for 2017 as received and given to the historian.
The next DAR meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the American Legion, located at 315 Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.
