DuBOIS — Civics – it’s a word you heard about in school then quickly tried to forget. Why would this apply to you anyway?
It turns out, it matters a great deal. Local history teacher Bob Anderson and Penn State DuBois want to remind area residents of that in a six-week adult refresher course beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The course costs $45 but is open to anyone. People from all political backgrounds or no political backgrounds are welcome.
During the six weeks, participants will take a deep dive into the primary contests and will look ahead at what to watch for in the general election less than a year away.
Aside from that, the course will revisit the history behind the creation of the Constitution, the powers and responsibilities of each branch of government, our rights and responsibilities as citizens, and the history of the major political parties.
Anderson said he was motivated to start the course because of common questions he gets as people become more interested in what is going on politically.
“There are a lot of surveys that show civic knowledge is at an all-time low,” Anderson said. “But if you look at voter turnout in the 2018 midterm elections and just the general enthusiasm to engage people on social media, I think a course like this heading into a very important 2020 election is something the public deserves.”
The course will begin just as voters in different parts of the country begin to make their voices heard. People from Iowa will participate in the first nominating contest on February 3, followed by New Hampshire a week later.
“We will be following the polls very closely to see who may represent the Democrats in the general election against Donald Trump in the fall,” Anderson said. “We will also be looking ahead to see what Trump’s prospects of reelection might look like. Most political pundits see the race being very close, and it could come down to a few states with Pennsylvania being right at the heart of that fight.”
The class will meet once a week on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Visit duboisoutreach@psu.edu to register for the course or email Bob at rpa3@psu.edu with any questions.