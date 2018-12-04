INDIANA, Pa. – Joseph Britton, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from Falls Creek, is the 2018 recipient of the Dr. John R. and Delores E (Popp) Hranitz Scholarship at IUP.
A nursing major, Britton is the son of Timothy Britton and Terri Britton and is a 2013 graduate of Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School. He was selected for membership in the Golden Key Honour Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success. He is a supplemental instruction leader for physiology, tutoring students in anatomy for the College of Health and Human Services.
The Hranitz Scholarship provides scholarship support to students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania who are pursuing a degree in education or nursing. Scholarship recipients are chosen on the basis of overall academic success and the promise for future success. Preference is given to graduates who are pursuing further education in a graduate program or law school. Dr. Hranitz has the distinction of being the first person to earn all of his degrees from IUP (a bachelor’s degree in education, a master’s degree in elementary education and doctorate in education). He began his 50-year career in education as an elementary school teacher in the Indiana Area School District, served as a member of the program evaluation teams for the Department of Education and was a professor of education at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he achieved the rank of captain. He was recognized in 1976 by the Pennsylvania State System for Higher Education for his academic and service contributions to higher education in Pennsylvania. In addition to his work as a professor, he was a consultant to the Muncy Correctional Institution, providing day care services to incarcerated female inmates on visitation days. He was a founder of Project Success, which proved to increase the success of elementary school children in the program. He also worked to develop curriculum for homeless children in the school system. Upon his 2002 retirement from teaching, he was named a professor emeritus in education. He continued to serve as a consultant to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for eight additional years. He is a published author of several books and short stories.
