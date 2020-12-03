LOCK HAVEN — Lauren Butler, a spring 2020 graduate of Lock Haven University and 2016 graduate of Clearfield High School, is now a published researcher.
Butler graduated from LHU with an Associate and a Bachelor’s degree both in nursing.
Butler, a Frenchville native and a registered nurse for the Penn Highlands DuBois Intensive Care Unit recently had her article, “Nursing Faculty Experiences tutoring at-risk Nursing Students” published in the Keystone Journal of Undergraduate Research. She completed this qualitative research study during her undergraduate nursing program as an elective independent study course.
While serving as a tutor for other nursing students, Butler voiced an interest to her academic advisor, Dr. Darlene Ardary, about what it is like for nursing faculty to tutor nursing students at risk for failure. After discussion, she decided to go above and beyond her pre-licensure nursing requirements and complete research on the topic.
In collaboration with Ardary, Butler designed the study and carried out each step from gaining approval from the Institutional Review Board, data collection and dissemination. She presented a poster presentation on her research findings at the LHU Clearfield Campus Celebration of Scholarship Day, but wanted to also seek publication.
“I was encouraged the entire time I was working on the research,” Butler said. “I was provided guidance and feedback that made the process easy to understand and perform. I hope my research can be used to help people who are passionate about nursing, but need the extra help to be successful.”
Butler said she was pushed to think holistically and critically and her education gave her an advantage to be able to begin her career at an early age and to find employment prior to graduation.
According to Ardary, co-author and current interim director of the School of Nursing, Butler is the first nursing student to complete research during the undergraduate nursing program and the first to get a publication.
“I am very proud of Lauren. She has added to the body of knowledge for this area in which little research has been done,” Ardary said. “The results from her study may increase awareness of teaching strategies that can lead to academic success for nursing students. Her dedication and commitment to research on this topic is wonderful and will serve her well, as she plans to pursue a graduate degree in nursing.”
“The academics at Lock Haven University’s nursing program are most challenging, and Lauren met the requirements with the added task of a published research study,” said Dr. Jennifer DellAntonio, chair of the nursing department at LHU. “It’s rewarding to watch Lauren advance both, academically and professionally.”
For more information on the Lock Haven University nursing programs, offered at both the Clearfield and Lock Haven campuses, visit www.lockhaven.edu/nursingdep/ or call 768-3450.