ERIE –Mykenna Zettle, a biology and environmental studies major at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, presented research at the 16th Annual Research Symposium of Presque Isle held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zettle’s presentation was “The Effects of Gas and Oil Extraction on Insects in the Allegheny National Forest” and “Effects of harvest intensity on stream chemistry and macro invertebrate communities.”
The research was supervised by Dr. Denise Piechnik, associate professor of biology. Zettle is from St. Marys.