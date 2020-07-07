ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local residents made the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
- Bradley Dippold of St. Marys
- Thomas Larson of Philipsburg
- Maggie Wehler of St. Marys
Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.