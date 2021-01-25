SCRANTON — Local residents were among more than 1,800 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester.
The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.
The students are:
- Ashley E. Usaitis of DuBois, a freshman biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
- Lauren P. Usaitis of DuBois, a junior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.