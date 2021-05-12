The Human Resource Management Association of North Central PA invites the public to join for a presentation on “Prescription Drug Misuse in the Workplace.”
The Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission will address these topics:
- Understanding opioid addiction
- Medicated-assisted treatment
- Impact on society, family, friends, and children
- Role of family
- Opioids in the workplace
- Drug-free workplace policy
- Case studies
- Understanding the definition of coping
- Coping with substance use disorder
This virtual Zoom meeting will take place Thursday, May 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. The event is free for HRMANCPA Chapter Members and $10 for non-members.
RSVP by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
HRMANCPA Chapter Members can RSVP to hrmancpa485@gmail.com. The Zoom meeting information and log on instructions will be sent in a separate email to those that RSVP.
Non-members can RSVP using this link to Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hrma-ncpa-prescription-drug-misuse-in-the-workplace-tickets-153818163267) to pay the $10 fee and get the Zoom link.
The HR Management Association of North Central PA, a local chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management, meets monthly for the personal and professional development of HR professionals and associates working in HR functions and to provide current information and focus on HR issues of importance. You can visit our website at hrmancpa.shrm.org and can also find us on Facebook.
Become a national SHRM member today at www.shrm.org.