SCRANTON — Lackawanna College recognized its largest-ever single graduating class with a combined virtual 127th commencement ceremony on May 16 that celebrated both the Class of 2020 and 2021. The Class of 2020 was invited to participate in the ceremony as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their ceremony last May.
Amber Margalis of Mountain Top presented the valedictory address to the class of 2021 and Jena Hansen of Gouldsboro presented the valedictory address to the class of 2020. Margalis earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and Hansen earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2020.
On campus, Margalis is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Phi Beta Lambda. She received an Excellent Student Service Award in 2021. Off-campus, Margalis is employed at HarperCollins Publishers as a cost analyst. She plans to continue her education and earn an MBA.
Hansen served as a Business Fellow with the Lackawanna College Venture Lab for 2019-2020 and was a campus math tutor. She is currently employed at the Eagle Lake Community Association in community management. Hansen currently is interested in the property management industry and hopes to work in project management.
During the virtual ceremony, Lackawanna College President Dr. Jill Murray and President Emeritus Mark Volk addressed students and congratulated them on their success. Graduates submitted videos and were featured in the virtual ceremony thanking family and friends. Faculty and staff also recorded videos to congratulate students. Lackawanna College streamed the ceremony on their website and provided an opportunity for graduates from the classes of 2020-21 to join the celebration live through Zoom.
One local student graduated this year. Avery Francisco of Curwensville graduated with an Associate in Arts, Professional Studies, summa cum laude.
Founded in 1894, Lackawanna College is a private, accredited college serving the people of northeastern Pennsylvania. With a main campus situated in downtown Scranton, Lackawanna’s expanding footprint also includes satellite centers in Hawley, Hazleton, Sunbury, Towanda, Tunkhannock and the Environmental Education Center in Covington Township. Learn more at www.lackawanna.edu.