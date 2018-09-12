PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following local students have completed academic requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts. Students graduate from the program following completion of an externship.
Debora Cline, Hepler Lane, Summerville, daughter of Leroy and Nancy Hepler of Summerville, is a 1977 graduate of Brookville Area High School. She is a culinary dean’s list student and was recognized for perfect attendance. She is completing her externship with Aramark Dining Services at IUP.
Morgan Poulos, Alexander Street, Brockway, son of Nick Poulos of DuBois, and Judy Morris of Brockway, is a 2014 graduate of Brockway Area High School. He is completing his externship at the Oglebay Resort, West Virginia.
The Academy, located in Punxsutawney, is fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation, the maximum accreditation possible for culinary programs in the United States. IUP’s 16-month accelerated program includes study for 12 months and a paid externship during the final semester. Students can also extend their study with a two-semester baking and pastry arts program, which includes a paid externship.
All Academy students – 100 percent – are offered externship positions; 85 percent are offered positions in four- or five-start and diamond properties. Qualified students also can study abroad at the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland for six months and do an externship in Switzerland.
For more information about the Academy of Culinary Arts, visit www.iup.edu/culinary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.