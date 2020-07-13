NEW WILMINGTON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Westminster College in New Wilmington postponed its traditional spring commencement ceremony.
Instead, degrees were awarded to more than 200 students in a virtual degree conferral ceremony on May 9. Seventy-five students earned Bachelor of Arts degrees, 115 earned Bachelor of Science degrees, four received Bachelor of Music degrees and 10 received Master of Education degrees.
The following local students earned degrees:
Jensine Coudriet of St Marys graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience. The 2020 graduate also earned All-College Honors.
Bryce Emery of Brookville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Economics and Accounting.
Philip Waddell of Ridgway graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
An in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 will be held on Saturday, Aug.1.