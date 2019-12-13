BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford expects to graduate 50 students at the end of the fall term this week.
Local students expected to graduate are:
- Johnsonburg - Jenna Tomaski, Bachelor of Science, biology
- Kersey - Tyler Zelinski, Bachelor of Science, business management
- St. Marys - David Challingsworth, Bachelor of Science, hospitality management
December graduates were recognized with a reception Dec. 8 in the Bromeley Family Theater of Blaisdell Hall.
