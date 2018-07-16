CLARION — The following individuals graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania May 12.
Brockway
Brooke Carlson, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Mark Douglass, MS Applied Data Analytics
Alexandra Kopp, BSBA Human Resource Management
Ralph Pendleton, BSBA Management
Kaitlyn Snedden, BS Psychology
Chelsea Snelick, BSN Nursing
Brookville
Ronald Brush, AS Criminal Justice
Samantha Byerly, MBA Business Administration
Amber Cook, ASN Nursing
Madison Hill, BSBA Marketing
Melissa Kelso, ASN Nursing
Devin McAninch, BSBA Management
Becky McCracken, BS Chemistry: Biochemistry Concentration
Elizabeth Neeman, BA Sociology
Dean Nugent, BS Criminal Justice Administration
Adam Skerkavich, MS Speech Language Pathology
Janell Tansey, BSN Nursing
Clearfield
Austin Dusch, BSN Nursing
Rosemary Gillespie, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Derek Hryn, BS Communication: Journalism Concentration
Sarah Inlow, BSBA Finance
Cammeron Ogden, MS Speech Language Pathology
Kaylee Peacock, BSED Early Childhood/Special Education
Corsica
Eric Hesdon, BSED Secondary Education, Social Studies
Curwensville
Melanie Milliron, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Tierra Shope, BS Liberal Studies: Athletic Training Concentration
DuBois
Marcy Little, MS Applied Data Analytics
Alena Park, MED Education: Mathematics Concentration
Brienna Sharp, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Benjamin Trinkley, BSBA Paralegal Studies
Elizabeth Haughey, BSN Nursing
Elizabeth Haughey, Opioid Treatment Specialist Certificate
Jessica London, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Andrew Skubisz, BSBA Marketing
Leah Wallock, MED Education: Mathematics Concentration
Falls Creek
Craig Lindemuth, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Houtzdale
Hunter Nicholson, BS Communication: Public Relations/Advertising/Corporate Communication Concentration
Sydney Sherkel, BSED Early Childhood Education
Jonathan Thompson, BS Computer Science
Johnsonburg
Cameron Grumley, BS Liberal Studies: Athletic Coaching Concentration
Paige Secco, BSBA Human Resource Management
Morrisdale
Alayna Holt, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Conor Myers, ASN Nursing
Jessica Walls, MS Speech Language Pathology
Olanta
Bryce Bloom, BS Computer Science
Tiara Bumbarger, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Matthew Kushner, BA History
Carson Steiner, BFA Art: Graphic Design Concentration
Penfield
Timothy Kentoski, BSBA Finance
Punxsutawney
Joelle Hoffman, BSN Nursing
Reynoldsville
Celeste Delp, AS Business Administration: General Management Concentration
Marina Meholick, BS Rehabilitative Sciences
Rimersburg
Lonnie Frank, AS Paralegal Studies
Douglas Heasley, BS Information Systems
Kelsey Montgomery, BA Sociology
Mariah Myers, BSED Early Childhood/Special Education
Shannon Myers, BS Biology
Ringgold
Matthew Burke, BSBA Accounting
Sigel
Morgan Bashline, BS Information Systems
St. Marys
Cassandra Daniels, BS Environmental Geoscience
Emily Slaughenhaupt, MED Education: Special Education Concentration
Summerville
Nathan Kahle, BS Chemistry: Biochemistry Concentration
Logan Knepp, BSBA Marketing
West Decatur
Justine McClarren, BSED Secondary Education, English
Wilcox
Rhianon Fowler, BSN Nursing
