CLARION — The following individuals graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania May 12.

Brockway

Brooke Carlson, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Mark Douglass, MS Applied Data Analytics

Alexandra Kopp, BSBA Human Resource Management

Ralph Pendleton, BSBA Management

Kaitlyn Snedden, BS Psychology

Chelsea Snelick, BSN Nursing

Brookville

Ronald Brush, AS Criminal Justice

Samantha Byerly, MBA Business Administration

Amber Cook, ASN Nursing

Madison Hill, BSBA Marketing

Melissa Kelso, ASN Nursing

Devin McAninch, BSBA Management

Becky McCracken, BS Chemistry: Biochemistry Concentration

Elizabeth Neeman, BA Sociology

Dean Nugent, BS Criminal Justice Administration

Adam Skerkavich, MS Speech Language Pathology

Janell Tansey, BSN Nursing

Clearfield

Austin Dusch, BSN Nursing

Rosemary Gillespie, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Derek Hryn, BS Communication: Journalism Concentration

Sarah Inlow, BSBA Finance

Cammeron Ogden, MS Speech Language Pathology

Kaylee Peacock, BSED Early Childhood/Special Education

Corsica

Eric Hesdon, BSED Secondary Education, Social Studies

Curwensville

Melanie Milliron, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Tierra Shope, BS Liberal Studies: Athletic Training Concentration

DuBois

Marcy Little, MS Applied Data Analytics

Alena Park, MED Education: Mathematics Concentration

Brienna Sharp, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Benjamin Trinkley, BSBA Paralegal Studies

Elizabeth Haughey, BSN Nursing

Elizabeth Haughey, Opioid Treatment Specialist Certificate

Jessica London, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Andrew Skubisz, BSBA Marketing

Leah Wallock, MED Education: Mathematics Concentration

Falls Creek

Craig Lindemuth, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Houtzdale

Hunter Nicholson, BS Communication: Public Relations/Advertising/Corporate Communication Concentration

Sydney Sherkel, BSED Early Childhood Education

Jonathan Thompson, BS Computer Science

Johnsonburg

Cameron Grumley, BS Liberal Studies: Athletic Coaching Concentration

Paige Secco, BSBA Human Resource Management

Morrisdale

Alayna Holt, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Conor Myers, ASN Nursing

Jessica Walls, MS Speech Language Pathology

Olanta

Bryce Bloom, BS Computer Science

Tiara Bumbarger, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology

Matthew Kushner, BA History

Carson Steiner, BFA Art: Graphic Design Concentration

Penfield

Timothy Kentoski, BSBA Finance

Punxsutawney

Joelle Hoffman, BSN Nursing

Reynoldsville

Celeste Delp, AS Business Administration: General Management Concentration

Marina Meholick, BS Rehabilitative Sciences

Rimersburg

Lonnie Frank, AS Paralegal Studies

Douglas Heasley, BS Information Systems

Kelsey Montgomery, BA Sociology

Mariah Myers, BSED Early Childhood/Special Education

Shannon Myers, BS Biology

Ringgold

Matthew Burke, BSBA Accounting

Sigel

Morgan Bashline, BS Information Systems

St. Marys

Cassandra Daniels, BS Environmental Geoscience

Emily Slaughenhaupt, MED Education: Special Education Concentration

Summerville

Nathan Kahle, BS Chemistry: Biochemistry Concentration

Logan Knepp, BSBA Marketing

West Decatur

Justine McClarren, BSED Secondary Education, English

Wilcox

Rhianon Fowler, BSN Nursing

