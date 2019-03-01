CLARION — The following students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania during December commencement ceremonies.
Brockway
- Jordyn Cavalier, BS Psychology
- Marcie Lundberg-Kinser, BS Liberal Studies: Education Concentration
Brookville
Hannah Frey, BS Biology
- Samantha Neeman, BA English
- Morgan Reinard, BS Biology
- Alyssa Snyder, MS Mass Media Arts and Journalism
- Cassidy Steele, BS Psychology
Clarion
- Richele Botzer, BFA Art: Graphic Design Concentration
- Tanner Corbett, BSBA Management
- Riley Gunter, BSBA Finance
- Parker Hinderliter, BS Computer Science
- Michael McKee, BS Information Systems
- David O’Donnell, BS Computer Science
- Damien Slike, BSBA Management
- Steven Smathers, BS Computer Science
- Kyle Stuart, BS Sport Management
- Tori Vasbinder, MS Speech Language Pathology
Clearfield
- Carlee Freeberg, BSED Early Childhood Education
- Heather Ireland, BSN Nursing
- Candice Morgan, MS Speech Language Pathology
- Jessica Starr, MS Speech Language Pathology
- Tessa Waring, BSED Early Childhood Education
Coalport
- Courtney McMurray, MS Speech Language Pathology
Corsica
- Elizabeth Stanton, BS Computer Science
Dayton
- Victoria West, MSLS Information and Library Science
DuBois
- Abbi Connor, BS Rehabilitative Sciences
- Hunter Lydick, BSED Early Childhood Education
Grassflat
- Megan Chapman, AS Early Childhood Education
- Airel Pash, BSED Special Education Dual Pre-K-8/7-12
Knox Dale
- Brianna Geer, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
Morrisdale
- Kaylee Walls, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
New Bethlehem
- Lauren Reichard, BSED Early Childhood Education
- Carolyn Walker, MED Education: Early Childhood Concentration
- Tia Yori, BSED Early Childhood/Special Education
Osceola Mills
- Daniel Davis, MSLS Information and Library Science
Punxsutawney
- Levi Campbell, AS Criminal Justice
- Michael Killian, BS Information Systems
- Tasha Manners, MED Education: Early Childhood Concentration
Reynoldsville
- Alec Shaffer-Doan, BSED Early Childhood/Special Education
Ridgway
- Nicole Clark, BSED Early Childhood Education
- Shannon Enyedy, BS Speech Pathology and Audiology
- Haley Freeburg, MS Speech Language Pathology
Rimersburg
- Kaylin Kinnan, BSBA Accounting
Ringgold
- Heather Hoch, Advanced Paralegal Studies Certificate
Saint Marys
- James Condon, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Shippenville
- Hope Rex, AS Criminal Justice
- Hope Rex, BS Liberal Studies: Community Services Concentration
- Jordan Wiant, BSBA Human Resource Management
Sigel
- Madison Nugent, BS Liberal Studies: Sport Management Concentration
Sligo
- Jay Remmick, AAS Industrial Technology
- Maeve Smith, BS Biology
- Jacqueline Stitt, BS Biology
Strattanville
- Rachel Thompson, BSED Early Childhood/Special Education
Summerville
- Cheryl Radaker, BSN Nursing
