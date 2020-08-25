EDINBORO — Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 626 students in the Class of 2020, following a semester of transition from in-person to online modalities due to COVID-19.
Although the commencement ceremonies were postponed because of the pandemic, Edinboro President Guiyou Huang conferred bachelor’s and associate degrees upon 490 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates upon 136 graduate students.
The following local graduates were recognized as members of the class of 2020:
- Alyson J. Bevacqua of Johnsonburg earned a Bachelor of Arts Environmental Studies
- Samantha L. Hodgdon of Kane earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
- Christian R. Thompson of Ridgway earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
- Dawson D. Lion of St. Marys earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Applied Media Arts with honors
- Alex B. Shugarts of Clearfield earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Applied Media Arts
- Tristin R. Hanzely of Dubois earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts
- Emily R. Johnston of Ridgway earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education Art Education and a Bachelor of Fine Arts Fine Arts-Studio Arts with honors
- Madeline J. Aiello of Ridgway earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Tyler J. Rolick of Kane earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with honors
- Angela R. Mosebarger of Saint Marys earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with honors
- Trae M. Smith of Emporium earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
- Austin B. Oakes of Kane earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Melia Paige Andrulonis of Sykesville earned a Bachelor of Science in Education Early Childhood (P-4) & Special Education (P-8) with honors
- Nichole H Heitzenrater of Punxsutawney earned a Bachelor of Science in Education Social Studies-Secondary with honors
- Mackenzie E Gahr of St. Marys earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education with honors
- Olivia R Franchock of Osceola Mills earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Kaitlyn G Taylor of Saint Marys earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Work with honors
- Emilee Marie DeMay of Johnsonburg earned a Educational Specialist in School Psychology
- Alex James Parson of Ridgway earned a Educational Specialist in School Psychology
- Francesca Celeste Varischetti of Brockway earned a Educational Specialist in School Psychology
- Caitlin Grace Weyandt of Brookville earned a Master of Arts in Art
- Makayla Dawn Murray of Dayton earned a Master of Arts in Communication Studies
- Tiandra Louann Levis Snyder of Brockway earned a Master of Arts in Counseling
- Melissa Mary Orner of Emporium earned a Master of Education in Special Education
- Kristine Santiso of Ridgway earned a Master of Social Work
- Jessie Brian Zameroski of Brockport earned a Post-Master’s Principal K-12 Certification
Despite the delay, diplomas and graduation tassels were distributed to students at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.
“These hard times have served as a defining moment. The uncertainties and difficulties that began in March will no doubt have an impact for years to come,” said Dr. Huang in an email to the student body. “But these weeks and months have also provided an opportunity to demonstrate what defines us as a campus community. The resilience, persistence and grit that are at the core of who we are have sustained us, allowing us to be there for our students and each other.”
